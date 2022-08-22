Review: Ted Nugent performs hit after hit at The Paramount on Long Island

Ted Nugent. Photo Courtesy of Brown Photography

Iconic rocker Ted Nugent performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island as part of his “Detroit Muscle” headlining tour. He performed hit after hit.

He kicked off his set with a rowdy version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was well-received, and he immediately broke into “Gonzo” with its electrifying guitar riffs.

It was followed by “Paralyzed” and the mellow “Wang Dang Sweet Poontang. During “Free-For-All,” he certainly kept the groove going.

As always, he paid homage to the people serving in the U.S. military and the Armed forces.

Other noteworthy tunes in the Motor City Madman’s set included “Stormtroopin’,” “Hey Baby,” “Come And Take It,” as well as “Queen of the Forest.”

The highlight song of his set was his marvelous and empowering rendition of “Fred Bear,” which was sheer bliss. This tune will always be special for this music critic because it was played at his Master’s degree graduation. For the impact and success of this song alone, Ted Nugent deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was able to kick down so many doors and served as a countless influence for many musicians and bowhunters.

Nugent closed his set with “Cat Scratch Fever” and the classic “Stranglehold,” prior to returning for an encore that featured “The Great White Buffalo.” Leave it to “Uncle Ted” to deliver a show that is always unforgettable.

The Verdict

Overall, Ted Nugent’s show at The Paramount in Huntington was high-adrenaline and badass. It was unfiltered and polarizing at times, unapologetic, witty, and a great deal of fun. Nugent and his band were able to rock hard and their show earned two thumbs up.