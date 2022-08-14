Connect with us

Review: Tayo Ricci delights on upbeat ‘Party Girls’ single

Rising artist Tayo Ricci charms on his latest single, the upbeat “Party Girls.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Tayo Ricci
Tayo Ricci releases 'Party Girls.' Photo Courtesy of Tayo Ricci
Tayo Ricci releases 'Party Girls.' Photo Courtesy of Tayo Ricci

Rising artist and social media influencer Tayo Ricci charms on his latest single, the upbeat “Party Girls.”

Ricci allows his rich, crisp vocals to shine on the nonchalant “Party Girls”; moreover, it is unapologetic and it has a neat groove to it.

“Party Girls” has such a catchy chorus that it makes it impossible to get it out of one’s head.

The song’s official music video may be seen below:

“Party Girls” is available on Apple Music and Spotify. It garners four out of five stars.

Ricci had opened up about his music and songwriting inspirations. “Honestly, the music I like listening to the most is the music that makes me feel good, and the music that makes me feel good and positive. I always like to take the feelings of things and just make them my own. I want to create the best feel-good music possible, and then the melodies and the lyrics come,” he said.

To learn more about Tayo Ricci, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Chatting with Tayo Ricci: Singer-songwriter and social media influencer

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

