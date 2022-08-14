Review: Tayo Ricci delights on upbeat ‘Party Girls’ single

Tayo Ricci releases 'Party Girls.' Photo Courtesy of Tayo Ricci

Rising artist and social media influencer Tayo Ricci charms on his latest single, the upbeat “Party Girls.”

Ricci allows his rich, crisp vocals to shine on the nonchalant “Party Girls”; moreover, it is unapologetic and it has a neat groove to it.

“Party Girls” has such a catchy chorus that it makes it impossible to get it out of one’s head.

The song’s official music video may be seen below:

“Party Girls” is available on Apple Music and Spotify. It garners four out of five stars.

Ricci had opened up about his music and songwriting inspirations. “Honestly, the music I like listening to the most is the music that makes me feel good, and the music that makes me feel good and positive. I always like to take the feelings of things and just make them my own. I want to create the best feel-good music possible, and then the melodies and the lyrics come,” he said.

