Review: Taylor Swift releases ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ on vinyl

US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh

Pop artist Taylor Swift released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on vinyl via Republic Records.

Swift announced this vinyl at her final SoFi Stadium concert in Los Angeles as part of “The Eras Tour” on August 9, 2023. The songs on this edition of the “1989” vinyl were all re-recorded in her own distinct fashion.

This vinyl opens with “Welcome to New York” and it is followed by her smash hits “Blank Space” and “Style,” prior to taking us “Out of the Woods.”

After “All You Had to Do Was Stay,” it immediately breaks into her liberating “Shake It Off” and “Bad Blood,” both of which are sonically, lyrically, and vocally noteworthy.

In addition, it includes “Wildest Dreams,” which is this journalist’s all-time favorite song in Taylor Swift’s musical catalog. “New Romantics” is also sheer bliss.

New songs ‘From The Vault’

Swift is able to take her fans on a journey through her music. Particularly impressive about this collection is that it features five previously unreleased tracks that were “From The Vault,” as well as unique photos. There is a warmth and nostalgia to this vinyl like no other.

‘Say Don’t Do’ is co-written with Diane Warren

From these new brand new tunes, one that really stands out is the exceptional pop-rock power ballad “Say Don’t Go,” which Swift co-write with Honorary Oscar winner Diane Warren. It is extremely radio-friendly with neat reverb on the chorus, and it already peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The Verdict

Overall, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is a raw, sincere, and authentic musical effort. It is a must for all fans of Taylor Swift; this is a project that will never go “out of style,” to quote a lyric from her hit single.

Swift allows her rich, crisp vocals to shine on this vinyl, which are as resonant as ever, as she is arguably the biggest pop artist in the world right now (from a commercial standpoint), and rightfully so.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is a cohesive musical effort from start to finish, and with 21 songs (16 re-recorded and five songs from the vault) on there, one cannot go wrong. This vinyl garners an A rating.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is also available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Taylor Swift and her music, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.