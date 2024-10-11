Review: Taylor Dayne headlines Pink Aid event at The Paramount, raises breast cancer awareness

Rosanne Cavallaro, Janine Mullen, and Taylor Dayne. Photo Courtesy of Pink Aid Long Island.

On October 9th, Grammy-nominated pop artist Taylor Dayne headlines The Paramount in Huntington for a Pink Aid benefit event.

Pink Aid is the only national organization providing compassionate support and rapid emergency financial assistance to patients in treatment.

It is known for keeping the lights on and food on the table for families that are battling breast cancer.

Taylor Dayne interview

“I’ve been at The Paramount before, and I know who built this baby,” Taylor Dayne said. “I was a resident in Huntington for years and years, and I remember how beautiful this theater was, and now, it has turned into such a destination, which is great to see.”

“Personally, I can only say what an impact I can imagine Pink Aid is making,” Dayne noted. “Being here in the Long Island chapter is such a beautiful thing for me to be a part of. As a cancer survivor myself, this really means a lot.”

“Tonight, I might say a few words,” Dayne revealed. “Also, I might sing a few songs… maybe… we’ll see,” she said with a sweet laugh.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Dayne revealed, “The best is yet to come.”

Dayne continued, “The most important thing I want people to get out of this event is that early detection is for everybody. My biggest thing about cancer, as a survivor myself, is that I was fortunate because I had early detection, and I stayed on top of it. That’s it.”

On her definition of the word success, Dayne said, “Living in the best quality of life that you can. That is successful living and that’s having the best quality of life.”

Dayne went on to deliver an empowering speech at the event about the importance of early detection and she underscored the critical work that Pink Aid is doing.

Her speech was so inspirational and well-received with a tremendous response from the Long Island audience.

Ali Mitchell

Ali Mitchell is Vice President of Pink Aid’s Board of Directors, and Founding Past President of the Long Island Chapter of Pink Aid.

“Oh my goodness. I am so excited to have 800 people at this venue,” Mitchell said. “The Paramount has been an incredible host to us. We are going to make a huge difference in the lives of breast cancer patients tonight.”

When asked about the importance of Pink Aid, Mitchell said, “I think there are a lot of charities that are focusing on research and that is so critical. Pink Aid is different because we are actually helping patients in the now.”

“The patients are in their fight, and they are facing their diagnoses and their treatments,” Mitchell noted.

“We help them keep food on the table, the lights on, pay their mortgage, and we help them get through their diagnoses and treatments with dignity and compassion,” Mitchell elaborated.

“By coming tonight, people would have helped pay forward to breast cancer patients in need, and they would have made a drastic impact in thousands of people’s lives,” Mitchell added.

Janine Mullen

Janine Mullen serves as Co-President of Pink Aid Long Island.

“It feels amazing to be here,” Mullen exclaimed. “We are here to honor the breast cancer patients and survivors in our community, and across the country, as we are a national foundation.”

Mullen continued, “I’ve had a personal experience with cancer… I’ve had both of my grandmothers battle breast cancer, and they both fought it, and my aunt had breast cancer, so it runs in my family. It is really important for me to be there for them.”

“Also, there are some people that need financial assistance and that’s why we are here… to raise money for them,” Mullen acknowledged.

On having Taylor Dayne as a special guest speaker and performer, Mullen said, “Oh my gosh. Taylor Dayne is one of my favorite artists when I was younger. As a seven-year-old or eight-year-old, I was in the basement with a microphone singing ‘Tell it to my Heart,’ so to meet her today was a highlight on top of an already amazing night.”

When asked where she sees Pink Aid in the next five years, Mullen remarked, “We are going to be in all 50 states. Right now, we are in 47 of them. We are a national organization, so I see us helping patients in need in all 50 states.”

“I want to tell people that unfortunately, breast cancer, touches everyone’s lives. I want people to know that there are ways to help. We are giving people a way to help right here in our backyard,” Mullen concluded.

To learn more about Pink Aid Long Island, follow them on Instagram and Facebook.