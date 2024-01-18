Review: Taryn Manning and Jeremy Sumpter star in ‘Chapel’ on Tubi

Taryn Manning and Jeremy Sumpter in 'Chapel.' Photo Courtesy of Tubi

Actors Taryn Manning and Jeremy Sumpter (“Peter Pan”) star in the new film “Chapel,” which premiered on Tubi.

Aside from Manning and Sumpter, it also stars Lochlyn Munro, Pardis Saremi, and Kyler Fisher. It was written and directed by Courtney Paige from a story by Paige and Jack Reher. The movie is dedicated in memory of Ryan Hartmann and talent manager Chris Huvane.

The synopsis is: A man named Cohen Black (played by Jeremy Sumpter) becomes a suspect in a serial murder case after waking from a coma with no recollection of who he is.

Taryn Manning plays the bold and unapologetic female lead Grace Veum while Lochlyn Munro is Ten O’clock Jack.

Sumpter has great chemistry with Manning in this film, and their rapport allows for more resonance. Towards the end, Sumpter is a revelation. It is filled with multiple twists and turns that get revealed at an appropriate pace.

The director Courtney Paige also makes a cameo as Cleo West.

The Verdict

The new original crime thriller “Chapel” is worth checking out on Tubi. It is one wild and crazy adventure. Jeremy Sumpter (who proves he is one of the most underrated male actors out there), Taryn Manning, and the rest of the cast will keep the audience at the edge of their seats, as they watch the screenplay unfold. “Chapel” garners an A- rating.

“Chapel” is available to stream for free on Tubi by clicking here.