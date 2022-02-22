Review: Sylvia releases beautiful ‘Nature Child – A Dreamer’s Journey’ family album

Sylvia. Photo Courtesy of John Mock

Grammy-nominated artist Sylvia released her highly-anticipated family album “Nature Child — A Dreamer’s Journey” on Tuesday, February 22, and it is marvelous. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the atmospheric “Avalon,” which instantly lures listeners in this musical effort, and it is followed by the upbeat and mid-tempo “Imagination” and equally remarkable is “Every Time a Train Goes By.”

She slows down the tempo on “Don’t Be Afraid To Dream,” where her vocals are controlled and expressive. Sylvia picks up the pace with the joyful and optimistic “If I Only Had Wings,” and equally glorious is the title track ballad “Nature Ballad.”

“Dancing Over An Emerald Isle” is catchy with Celtic elements to it, while “Home Is” is filled with raw emotions and nostalgia; moreover, “My Best Friend” is sheer bliss.

After the quintessential lullaby “Good Night, Sleep Tight My Little One,” it closes with the refreshing “(Hey, Hey, Hey) It’s A New Day” and on a fitting note with the stirring “I Love You For Who You Are.”

“Nature Child” by Sylvia is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “Nature Child — A Dreamer’s Journey” is a compelling studio album by Sylvia. It is a stunning soundtrack to a journey that will inspire young and older fans alike to pursue their dreams. Sylvia’s mellifluous vocals on this collection are simply too good to be mortal, where the listener can recall Tori Amos meets Sherrie Austin.

There are no filler tracks on this CD, and every song has its own identity. “Nature Child — A Dreamer’s Journey” garners an A rating.

