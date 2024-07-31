Review: Sydney Lemmon and Peter Friedman take viewers on a psychological journey in ‘Job’ on Broadway

Sydney Lemmon and Peter Friedman in 'Job.' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Actors Sydney Lemmon and Peter Friedman star in the new Broadway show “Job,” which is being performed at The Hayes Theater in New York City.

Michael Herwitz directed from a script by playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.

The synopsis is: Jane (played by Sydney Lemmon) is an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), who has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video.

She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist, Loyd (portrayed by Peter Friedman) determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning and a purpose. They are able to take viewers inside one memorable therapy session of theirs.

“Job” is a riveting psychological thriller that sustains the viewer’s attention for its entire 80-minute duration. It zooms in on two career-driven individuals of different generations, genders (male and female) and political paradigms to explore what it means to be a citizen of the digital age, and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

Sydney Lemmon delivers a dynamic and bravura acting performance that is equal in excellence to that of Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown” meets Maggie Gyllenhaal in “Sherrybaby.”

Lemmon is not afraid to be raw, bold, and vulnerable, and she nails some monologue-heavy scenes in an unflinching and organic manner.

Lemmon works well opposite Peter Friedman, who is wonderful in the role of Loyd, and a revelation. His character has elements of Robin Williams’ character in “Good Will Hunting,” and at times, Loyd is Jane’s voice of reason.

Max Wolf Friedlich deserves to be commended for writing such a brilliant screenplay, which is rich is character development (and the biggest treat is watching that character development unveil).

Michael Herwitz exceled with his direction and for his vision in bringing this piece to life; moreover, the original score by Devonté Hynes is quite stirring and moving.

The Verdict

Overall, “Job” is a captivating new play from start to finish. It is filled with multiple twists and turns, which will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Both actors are at the top of their game, and they will move viewers on an emotional and psychological level.

It will certainly spark conversations among the viewers, and it will stay with them well after the show is over. “Job” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating. Bravo.

To learn more about the play “Job,” check out its Instagram page, and official website.