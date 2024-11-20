Review: ‘Swept Away’ musical takes Broadway by storm this fall season

Wayne Duvall, John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe in 'Swept Away.' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.

“Swept Away” is a new Broadway musical that officially opened at New York’s Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, November 19th.

It is based on the book by John Logan, as well as the music and lyrics by the chart-topping folk-rock group The Avett Brothers. The show was directed by Michael Mayer, and it was choreographed by David Neumann.

Wayne Duvall stars as the Captain with John Gallagher, Jr. as Mate, while Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe portray Big Brother and Little Brother respectively.

The synopsis is: When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts, the four survivors face a reckoning: how far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences?

The Avett Brothers’ seminal 2004 “Mignonette” album was inspired by an 1884 shipwreck, and the struggle of the four men to survive.

Wayne Duvall delivers a commanding performance as Captain while John Gallagher, Jr. is a triumph as Mate. They are able to breathe fresh life into their flawed and complex characters.

Stark Sands is a revelation and he will shock (and blow viewers away) as Big Brother, and Adrian Blake Enscoe is noteworthy as the delirious Little Brother.

The rest of the ensemble cast is impressive in their own right, and each person brings something unique to this musical. It is evident that this musical

The Verdict

Overall, “Swept Away” is a high-adrenaline and pulse-pounding new Broadway musical. The music by The Avett Brothers is quite catchy and it will stick with the audience well after the show is over; moreover, it will certainly spark conversations among viewers.

The acting performances by the cast members are riveting and electric all around. It is able to delve beyond the surface, and there is an honesty and authenticity to it like no other, and “Swept Away” stands out in a raw and unflinching manner.

It is a stirring tale of shipwreck, salvation, forgiveness, and brotherhood that is set on the high seas. It is worth checking out, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about “Swept Away,” check out its official website.