Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Swept Away’ musical takes Broadway by storm this fall season

“Swept Away” is a new musical that officially opened at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, November 19th.

Markos Papadatos

Published

Wayne Duvall, John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe in 'Swept Away'
Wayne Duvall, John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe in 'Swept Away.' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.
Wayne Duvall, John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe in 'Swept Away.' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.

“Swept Away” is a new Broadway musical that officially opened at New York’s Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, November 19th.

It is based on the book by John Logan, as well as the music and lyrics by the chart-topping folk-rock group The Avett Brothers. The show was directed by Michael Mayer, and it was choreographed by David Neumann.

Wayne Duvall stars as the Captain with John Gallagher, Jr. as Mate, while Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe portray Big Brother and Little Brother respectively.

The synopsis is: When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts, the four survivors face a reckoning: how far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences?

The Avett Brothers’ seminal 2004 “Mignonette” album was inspired by an 1884 shipwreck, and the struggle of the four men to survive.

Wayne Duvall delivers a commanding performance as Captain while John Gallagher, Jr. is a triumph as Mate. They are able to breathe fresh life into their flawed and complex characters.

Stark Sands is a revelation and he will shock (and blow viewers away) as Big Brother, and Adrian Blake Enscoe is noteworthy as the delirious Little Brother.

The rest of the ensemble cast is impressive in their own right, and each person brings something unique to this musical. It is evident that this musical

The Verdict

Overall, “Swept Away” is a high-adrenaline and pulse-pounding new Broadway musical. The music by The Avett Brothers is quite catchy and it will stick with the audience well after the show is over; moreover, it will certainly spark conversations among viewers.

The acting performances by the cast members are riveting and electric all around. It is able to delve beyond the surface, and there is an honesty and authenticity to it like no other, and “Swept Away” stands out in a raw and unflinching manner.

It is a stirring tale of shipwreck, salvation, forgiveness, and brotherhood that is set on the high seas. It is worth checking out, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about “Swept Away,” check out its official website.

In this article:Adrian Blake Enscoe, Musical, New York, Show, Stark Sands, Swept Away, the avett brothers, Wayne Duvall
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Technology and innovation Technology and innovation

Tech & Science

How pirates steer corporate innovation: Lessons from the front lines

The future belongs to those bold enough to embrace risk, empower people and innovate with purpose.

9 hours ago

Business

Future generations may lose jobs due to their typing speed

This means less time spent on other devices, like laptops and desktops. One skill that is a particular risk to this trend is typing.

14 hours ago
Marissa McNeelands Marissa McNeelands

Business

Purpose over politics: Toast’s fight for women in tech heats up and heads south

Toast, a Canadian-founded platform championing women in tech, is heading to the U.S.

8 hours ago

Tech & Science

Here’s what needs to be done to fix tech’s bias problem

Only 1% of venture capital in the U.S. went to Black founders in 2020, and women-led startups received a mere 2% of venture capital...

5 hours ago