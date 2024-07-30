Connect with us

Review: ‘Sweet Maple Romance’ is a sweet rom-com on Great American Family

“Sweet Maple Romance” is a new romantic comedy that premiered on Great American Family on Saturday, July 27th.
Katerina Eichenberger and Jonathan Stoddard in 'Sweet Maple Romance.' Photo Courtey of Great American Family.
“Sweet Maple Romance” is a new romantic comedy that premiered on Great American Family on Saturday, July 27th.

The film, directed by Lindsay Hartley (from a screenplay by Mara Krausz), stars Katerina Eichenberger and Jonathan Stoddard as Emma and Jesse respectively.

The synopsis is: When a successful influencer partners with a boutique skincare line to boost her brand, she finds more than a business partner with the owner’s brother.

Emma has built a successful lifestyle website that she puts her heart and soul into called “Classically Emma,” however, when her numbers start trending down, she thinks she might’ve found her fix in a partnership with ambitious Jill (Jenn Cooke).

Will Jill’s protective brother Jesse (Jonathan Stoddard) become a roadblock on Emma’s path to lasting success? Or will he be the unexpected obstacle that leads her down an even better road?

The Verdict

Overall, “Sweet Maple Romance” is a sweet movie indeed. Katerina Eichenberger and Jonathan Stoddard have great chemistry together, and it is a feel-good and poignant story that it ideal for the whole family. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.

It is also neat to see a different side of Hartley’s artistry as a director (she is known for directing Lifetime thrillers). Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Hartley will be directing more uplifting content of this caliber. “Sweet Maple Romance” garners four out of five stars. Well done.

In this article:Comedy, Film, Jonathan Stoddard, Katerina Eichenberger, Lindsay Hartley, Movie, rom-com, Romantic, Sweet Maple Romance
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

