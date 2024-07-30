Review: ‘Sweet Maple Romance’ is a sweet rom-com on Great American Family

Katerina Eichenberger and Jonathan Stoddard in 'Sweet Maple Romance.' Photo Courtey of Great American Family.

“Sweet Maple Romance” is a new romantic comedy that premiered on Great American Family on Saturday, July 27th.

The film, directed by Lindsay Hartley (from a screenplay by Mara Krausz), stars Katerina Eichenberger and Jonathan Stoddard as Emma and Jesse respectively.

The synopsis is: When a successful influencer partners with a boutique skincare line to boost her brand, she finds more than a business partner with the owner’s brother.

Emma has built a successful lifestyle website that she puts her heart and soul into called “Classically Emma,” however, when her numbers start trending down, she thinks she might’ve found her fix in a partnership with ambitious Jill (Jenn Cooke).

Will Jill’s protective brother Jesse (Jonathan Stoddard) become a roadblock on Emma’s path to lasting success? Or will he be the unexpected obstacle that leads her down an even better road?

The Verdict

Overall, “Sweet Maple Romance” is a sweet movie indeed. Katerina Eichenberger and Jonathan Stoddard have great chemistry together, and it is a feel-good and poignant story that it ideal for the whole family. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.

It is also neat to see a different side of Hartley’s artistry as a director (she is known for directing Lifetime thrillers). Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Hartley will be directing more uplifting content of this caliber. “Sweet Maple Romance” garners four out of five stars. Well done.