Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Story Time with actor and musician Marcus Coloma in New York City

On Saturday, July 20, “Story Time” with actor and musician Marcus Coloma (“General Hospital” fame) took place at Michiko Studios in New York City.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Marcus Coloma performing in New York City
Marcus Coloma performing in New York City. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.
Marcus Coloma performing in New York City. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

On Saturday, July 20, “Story Time” with actor and musician Marcus Coloma (“General Hospital” fame) took place at Michiko Studios in New York City.

Coloma was known for playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” from 2019 until 2023.

Music set

Coloma kicked off his piano-driven set with a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” which he slowed down in a rendition that was more reminiscent of Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me” and he tipped his hat to The Eagles with “Desperado.”

It was followed by a soaring version of Sam Cooke’s “Cupid” and he threw in his own original tune, “Hold On,” where his dedicated fans were singing along with him. Being a huge fan of Tom Perry, he also sang “Free Fallin'” in his honor.

Particularly impressive about each song choice was that Coloma shared his personal connection to each tune, and he analyzed the lyrics and semantics and shared how he interpreted them.

Coloma also participated in duet piano performances with the audiences for such songs as “The Weary Kind” by Ryan Bingham, which is featured on the “Crazy Heart” soundtrack starring Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges (that Coloma sang with this journalist), as well as Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror,” Extreme’s “More Than Words” and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Coloma continued with a cover of Tracy Chapman’s signature song “Fast Car,” The Monkees’ “Daydream Believer,” The Doors’ “Light My Fire,” and Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.” Coloma allowed his rich, crisp vocals to shine over the course of the event.

If that weren’t enough, he added some country in the mix by covering “The Man in Black” Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” and LANY’s recent hit “cowboy in LA,” which matched his voice, key, and tone.

As a group singalong, everybody joined Coloma on Journey’s inspirational classic “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Johnny Wactor and Marcus Coloma of 'General Hospital'
Johnny Wactor and Marcus Coloma of ‘General Hospital.’ Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Coloma remembers the late ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor

Coloma also took some time to pay tribute to his dear friend and former co-star, the late “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, who was tragically murdered on May 25th after an attempted catalytic converter theft.

“There are so many people left brokenhearted as a result of his death, myself included,” Coloma admitted. “We had good adventures together; Johnny was such an adventurous guy.”

Johnny Wactor of 'General Hospital'
Johnny Wactor of ‘General Hospital.’ Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

“Johnny was one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life,” Coloma underscored. “Johnny was very authentic, genuine, bold, and caring guy. Coming to New York, it stings a little bit because Johnny was the first guy I did events in New York with. I miss him,” Coloma acknowledged.

To learn more about actor and musician Marcus Coloma, follow him on Instagram and on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In this article:Abc, Actor, General hospital, Johnny Wactor, Marcus Coloma, Music, Musician, New York, Piano, soap opera, tom petty
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Q&A: Advancing digital technology to address hearing loss

Most hearing loss is the result of those tiny hair cells in the cochlea being damaged over time. Not all hearing loss is the...

21 hours ago

Life

Everyday science: Do your morning oats really help you manage your weight?

We know that fibre is important and beneficial; the problem is that there are so many different types of fibre,...

21 hours ago
A flawed update sent out by the little-known security firm CrowdStrike brought airlines, TV stations, and myriad other aspects of daily life to a standstill A flawed update sent out by the little-known security firm CrowdStrike brought airlines, TV stations, and myriad other aspects of daily life to a standstill

Tech & Science

CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

Catastrophic computer outages exposed the dangers of global technological dependence on a handful of players.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Q&A: Advancing radiotherapeutics to tackle cancers of the nervous system

Radiotherapeutics are focused today on treating cancers of the central nervous system, which are some of the deadliest cancers.

21 hours ago