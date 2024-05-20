Review: Steve Guttenberg releases his book ‘Time to Thank: Caregiving for My Hero’

Steve Guttenberg. Photo Credit: Adam Wingman

Actor Steve Guttenberg (“Police Academy”) released his new book “Time to Thank: Caregiving for My Hero.”

The synopsis is: After his father—the hero and strength of the family—is diagnosed with kidney failure, Guttenberg dedicates himself to becoming a caregiver and reflects on their life together, from childhood through his Hollywood career, in his father’s final years.

Ever since Guttenberg moved to Hollywood at 17 years old, he has touched his audience thanks to his work in TV and film (his movies have grossed billions at the international box office).

When his father is diagnosed with kidney failure, Guttenberg takes on a new role, which is totally unexpected and unscripted, and that is the role of the caretaker.

In this book, Guttenberg chronicles his weekly road trips from Los Angeles to Arizona, in an effort to care for his father and the ways in which his time on the road affords him the perspective to reflect on his life.

Anybody who has ever cared for a loved one (whether it’s a parent, guardian, or close family member) will find this book relevant and relatable (it is so personal to him that many others can see themselves in this).

Without giving too much away, this is a poignant book that should be experienced by all. The archived images that are featured in the book make the reader come along on this journey with Guttenberg.

On Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m., Guttenberg will be at 92nd St. Y in New York in conversation with Tony Danza, where they will talk about his new book.

The Verdict

Overall, “Time to Thank: Caregiving for My Hero” is a compelling read from start to finish, and it can be done in two or three easy sittings. It is heartfelt, honest, witty, pensive, and nostalgic.

Steve Guttenberg is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this book, and his vulnerability is the reader’s reward. There is something in it for everyone, and this book would be a solid choice for a quintessential Father’s Day present next month.

This captivating book is one of those that will make the reader cry for joy in the end. It garners an A rating. Bravo.

His new book “Time to Thank: Caregiving for My Hero” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

For more information on Steve Guttenberg, follow him on Instagram.