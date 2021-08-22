Review: Stereotype soars on new single ‘Heatwave,’ to release new album

Stereotype. Photo Courtesy of Stereotype

Israeli electronic duo Adam and Leon, better known as Stereotype, announced that they will be releasing a new album “Nowhere” on September 3, which is accompanied by their nonchalant single “Heatwave,” which features CUT_.

This track is the quintessential snapshot of where they are sonically, and it is a testament to the sacrifices and many hours of work both have put in their craft.

Stereotype stays true to their vision to work with artists they have relationships with and inspire them, by drafting in Dutch electronic duo CUT_ on ‘Heatwave’. The act’s vocalist, Belle Doron, lends her breathy vocals to the song; moreover, Stereotype manages to navigate the challenges of distance and collaboration to unveil a cohesive track that will have fans itching to hear more around the album.

On the message behind the song, Beth from CUT_ remarked, “It is an all-consuming love between two people. She tried to summon a feeling of passion and sensuality but also the feeling that it’s a bit scary using the metaphor of a heatwave.”

“Heatwave” is a match made in electronic heaven. It is a noteworthy statement from a production duo who continue to turn heads with their unique genre-hopping brand of electronic music.

Their new single “Heatwave” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners four out of five stars, and hopefully, it is a harbinger that their upcoming album will be just as promising.

