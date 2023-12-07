Connect with us

Review: Spencer Barnett releases new ‘Elements’ single and music video

Singer-songwriter Spencer Barnett released his new single and music video for “Elements.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Spencer Barnett
Singer-songwriter Spencer Barnett. Photo Courtesy of Bellamy Brewster.
Singer-songwriter Spencer Barnett. Photo Courtesy of Bellamy Brewster.

Singer-songwriter Spencer Barnett released his new single and music video for "Elements."

The new song was written and produced by Spencer, as well as Jon Hill, Gianluca Buccellati, and Alessandro Buccellati. “Elements” is the follow-up to his song “Swank” that he had released this past October.

Barnett allows his crisp, breathy vocals to shine on “Elements.” The song is extremely radio-friendly, fun, and catchy. He stands out as a promising voice in the contemporary music scene.

Barnett released an animated music video for “Elements,” directed by Lucas Ansel, which has a retro ’90s vibe to it.

The video clip features a Spencer puppet as he leaves his everyday life  behind. We see the puppet traveling through a city, desert, snow, and a jungle, only to realize what he wanted most is actually what he already had.

When he tries to return home, he learns what he is really missing when his home is no longer his own, and his true love has already moved on.

The video has an important moral to it, which is food for thought for his fans and listeners.

Overall, Barnett has a distinct tone to his voice, and his storytelling ability in “Elements” will resonate with his audience.

“Elements” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about rising artist Spencer Barnett, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.

