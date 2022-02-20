Review: Snooki and Joey Camasta are entertaining at The Paramount on Long Island

Snooki and Joey Camasta. Photo Courtesy of The Paramount Marketing Department

On Saturday, February 19, Snooki (“The Jersey Shore” fame) and Joey Camasta performed at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Digital Journal has the recap.

This entertaining and witty show was a part of their “Messy Besties — It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” tour. As soon as they took The Paramount stage, they received a raucous response from the Long Island audience. While they acknowledged that they may be “hungover,” they promised to give them a “great show.”

“Welcome, Long Island, we love you,” they both exclaimed. “Thank you to The Paramount for having us. We are honored that the venue took us seriously. It’s a beautiful venue, and the people that work here are amazing and beautiful too,” Snooki and Camasta said.

Camasta noted that the girls at their New York City show were “wild last night.” Snooki thanked everybody for always showing her “amazing support,” whether it’s a book signing or an event with “The Jersey Shore” cast.

She went on to thank The Paramount for giving them a “Paramount brick” and stated that she doesn’t want to go home tonight.

They inquired how far the audience members came to see them tonight on Long Island, and they received such answers as Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, among other states.

Camasta and Snooki went on to share the story about how they met (and how they instantly became best friends), and they furnished their own definition of the term “quick bite,” which may involve alcohol and smoking for them.

Snooki said that although she may have been a “mess” during her days on “The Jersey Shore” she always did her best to be presentable and human during press/media days. Camasta praised Snooki for “looking great” tonight, and rightfully so.

They also had an “Advice with Snooki & Joey” portion of the show, which featured a Question & Answer (Q&A) session, where Camasta went into the crowd and took relationship questions from their fans.

Deena Nicole Cortese also made an appearance towards the end of their live show, which was an added bonus.

Interview

Prior to their show at The Paramount, Snooki and Camasta sat down for an interview with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about their latest endeavors.

On performing at The Paramount, Snooki said, “We are very excited, and we are actually starting our new tour, the ‘Messy Besties’ tour. It is very high-class here, and I feel like a president” “This is one of the most beautiful theaters we have been to for our tours over the years. It is stunning and the staff is amazing,” Camasta added.

Regarding their daily motivations, they concurred, “wine, alcohol, and making money.”

On being artists in the digital age, Snooki said, “Podcasts are now huge.” “They are huge because of us, we invented it,” she added, jokingly.

When asked about their career-defining moments, Camasta responded, “Snooki getting punched in the face, and then getting arrested on the beach. Also, being Snooki’s sidekick, and now I’m making my own move.”

If she were to go on “The Masked Singer,” Snooki would dress up as “the rat that she played on South Park,” while Camasta would be a “wombat.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Snooki revealed, “Messy Momma Shitshow.” “I’m finally rich,” Camasta added.

On his future plans, Camasta remarked, “To continue my career, to find a rich man, and get some more plastic surgery.” “I don’t want any more babies, but I want to still be a boss,” Snooki said.

If they were to have any superpower, Camasta said it would be “to know when somebody is lying to you.” “Mine would be to be ‘invisible,’ that way, I would know everything that is happening,” she said.

Camasta defined the word success as “happiness and money.” “Happiness and just knowing that you are secure in life such as knowing that my kids are taken care of,” Snooki added.

Background on their podcast

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from “The Jersey Shore” fame and her gay best friend and makeup artist, Joey Camasta, hosted their podcast “It’s Happening” live for the first time on Looped to chit chat, play games, and get wasted on stage with their fans in real-time.

The duo boarded the hot mess express for a long night ahead with plenty of Coppola wine by their side, and they kicked off the night with a game of guess the vocabulary, where they included a glossary on-screen to decode their hilarious lingo for fans.

For their fans, Camasta said, “Thank you for always supporting us. Keep supporting us and we will keep putting out more content.”

“We love our fans, we appreciate you, and they are the best,” Snooki concluded.

To learn more about their “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey” podcast, visit its Facebook page, and on Audioboom.