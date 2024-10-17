Connect with us

Review: ‘Smile 2’ is an unsettling psychological thriller sequel

Naomi Scott stars in the thriller “Smile 2,” which was written and directed by Parker Finn.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Naomi Scott stars in 'Smile 2'
Naomi Scott stars in 'Smile 2.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
Naomi Scott stars in 'Smile 2.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Naomi Scott stars in the thriller “Smile 2,” which was written and directed by Parker Finn. It is being released theatrically via Paramount Pictures.

Aside from Scott, the cast includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson, as well as Kyle Gallner (who reprised his role as Joel from “Smile”).

The synopsis is: Ready to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events.

Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Naomi Scott delivers a commanding performance as Skye, which runs the gamut, and she is able to take the audience along with her on this insatiable psychological ride.

Rosemarie DeWitt plays the voice of reason, the mother (and manager) who always wants what is best for her daughter… and is always by her side regardless of her daughter’s actions.

Lukas Gage is noteworthy in his cameo scenes in the beginning of the movie as the drug dealer Lewis (and friend of Skye’s).

Dylan Gelula is also impressive as Skye’s friend Gemma. Peter Jacobson is a revelation as the mysterious character Morris, whom Skye meets at a pub.

The Verdict

Overall, “Smile 2” is a high-adrenaline, gory, and crazy film that gets bizarre at times.

The problem is with the plot at times; it gets a bit confusing, clunky, overly stuffed, and hard to follow, which can lose the audience’s attention (it also should have been at least 20-30 minutes shorter in duration). The formula seems repetitive from the first movie.

The actors do the best with the material that they have, and the scares are definitely there. This one will certainly be a hit or miss among the fans depending on how much they enjoy the horror movie genre and/or the franchise. Personally, this journalist enjoyed the predecessor “Smile” film better.

Overall, “Smile 2” is still entertaining and it garners a B rating.

