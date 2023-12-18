Review: Siobhan Fallon Hogan collaborates with Justin Biltonen of 3 Doors Down on ‘Heartache Rodeo’

Siobhan Fallon Hogan in 'Shelter in Solitude.' Photo Courtesy of Regal

Siobhan Fallon Hogan (“Forrest Gump”) released her new song “Heartache Rodeo,” which is featured in the motion picture “Shelter in Solitude.”

She collaborates on this song with Justin Biltonen, the bassist of the rock group 3 Doors Down, where he showcases his rich, rumbling vocals, which blends well with Fallon Hogan’s harking voice. It is worth checking out.

It is a fun, gritty country tune, which captures the essence of her film “Shelter in Solitude,” where she solely wrote the screenplay. It was a clever idea to turn this song into a duet.

“Shelter in Solitude” tells the story of a death row prisoner with 10 days left to live, and his unconventional relationship with a washed-up country singer turned prison guard. It was released in Regal Cinemas, AMC Cinemas, as well as other chains.

