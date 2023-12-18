Connect with us

Review: Siobhan Fallon Hogan collaborates with Justin Biltonen of 3 Doors Down on ‘Heartache Rodeo’

Siobhan Fallon Hogan released her new song “Heartache Rodeo,” which is featured in the motion picture “Shelter in Solitude.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Siobhan Fallon Hogan in 'Shelter in Solitude'
Siobhan Fallon Hogan in 'Shelter in Solitude.' Photo Courtesy of Regal
Siobhan Fallon Hogan (“Forrest Gump”) released her new song “Heartache Rodeo,” which is featured in the motion picture “Shelter in Solitude.”

She collaborates on this song with Justin Biltonen, the bassist of the rock group 3 Doors Down, where he showcases his rich, rumbling vocals, which blends well with Fallon Hogan’s harking voice. It is worth checking out.

It is a fun, gritty country tune, which captures the essence of her film “Shelter in Solitude,” where she solely wrote the screenplay. It was a clever idea to turn this song into a duet.

“Shelter in Solitude” tells the story of a death row prisoner with 10 days left to live, and his unconventional relationship with a washed-up country singer turned prison guard. It was released in Regal Cinemas, AMC Cinemas, as well as other chains.

“Heartache Rodeo” is available on Apple Music by clicking here.

For more information on actress Siobhan Fallon Hogan, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:3 Doors Down, Forrest Gump, heartache rodeo, Justin Biltonen, Music, shelter in solitude, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Song
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

