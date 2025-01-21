Review: Singer Veronica Scorcia and comedians perform at ‘Cabaret Comedy’ at Joanne Trattoria

Veronica Scorcia performing at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

On Monday, January 20th, singer Veronica Scorcia performed as part of “Cabaret Comedy” at Joanne Trattoria in New York City, where she was joined by four comedians.

Cabaret show

Scorcia began her Cabaret set with a stirring rendition of Carole King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” and it was followed by a controlled and harking cover of Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou.”

She showcased her dynamic and versatile voice on Etta James’ “At Last” and displayed her jazz side on the Norah Jones blues-soaked “Don’t Know Why.” Scorcia threw some country in the mix by tipping her hat to Chris Stapleton with “Tennessee Whiskey” and Dolly Parton, who recently celebrated a birthday, with “Jolene.”

Her soothing version of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” was the ’90s cover that we all needed to hear! Equally impressive was her take on the R&B/soul classic “Killing Me Softly with His Song” by Roberta Flack.

It was followed by Lorde’s “Royals” and Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” which is one of Joe Germanotta’s (owner of Joanne Trattoria) personal favorite songs.

Scorcia went on to pay homage to the late but great Olivia Newton-John with “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from “Grease.” She segued into Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” and closed on a fitting note with the midtempo and fun “Valerie” by the late Amy Winehouse.

Comedy show

Following Scorcia’s well-received musical set, host Malik Brantley kicked off his comedy routine, where he interacted and poked fun at the audience. One thing was for certain… Brantley certainly knows how to get the room started.

It was followed by Nick Dragonetti, who spoke about being Italian, and how his culture is “too heard” and too liked.” He joked that he simply cannot compete with the Italian-American food at Joanne Trattoria, and stated that the “food is better.” Dragonetti’s routine was more material-based, and he delivered.

Dillon Krause noted that he is enjoying the warmth, implying the heaters of the restaurant (despite the cold weather), and acknowledged that he is simple.

Krause also shared his thoughts about open relationships, password questions (and how they feel judgmental at times), as well as women having their periods, and using them as excuses for many things (that men would not be able to get away with).

Richie Redding doing stand-up comedy at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Richie Redding headlined the evening, and noted that being a “headliner” simply means that “one goes last.” He shared that he spent nine days with his parents, and how that was “too much,” especially since it involved a “nonstop cycle of insanity.”

Redding touched on such topics as the Presidential inauguration, politics, religion, as well as his own personal material.

The Verdict

Overall, each comedian was distinct, and brought something different to the show. Veronica Scorcia was sensational with her musical set as well. It is highly recommended that one checks out “Cabaret Comedy” at Joanne Trattoria whenever they are in the Upper West Side in Manhattan on Mondays.