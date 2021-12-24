Review: ‘Sing 2’ aims for a high note

A scene from 'Sing 2' courtesy of Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures

‘Sing 2’ takes the group to the next level as they head to a bigger stage and attempt to impress a cutthroat showrunner with their impressive covers.

After realizing one dream, it’s time to set one’s sights on the next one. Hopefully lessons learned and confidence gained will make the first step slightly easier. After all, if you did it once, why couldn’t you do it again? Of course, the fear doesn’t suddenly disappear after just one success — but it lessens with each triumph. Entertainment is an industry built on risk, as well as patterns, predictions and providence. A win can bolster a creator, while a loss can be devastating. In Sing 2, the gang is having the time of their lives, but it’s time for them to take to an even bigger stage… whether the world is ready for them or not.

After Nana (Jennifer Saunders) rebuilt Buster Moon’s (Matthew McConaughey) theatre, he casted his new-found friends and very talented singers in a sold out Alice in Wonderland-themed show. When a talent scout for a major Vegas-like hotel comes and goes, the whole gang hops on a bus to crash auditions. Mr. Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) isn’t impressed with their fantasy act, but Gunter’s (Nick Kroll) half-baked idea for a sci-fi epic featuring recluse Clay Calloway (Bono) lands them the gig. Trying to write a show while simultaneously doing set production and rehearsals isn’t easy — especially when key members of the cast are not rising to the occasion. As everyone works to overcome their road blocks, the whole show is put in jeopardy and will take teamwork to make sure it still goes on.

In spite of the one big project that unites them, the story is fractured into many individual narratives as each character has a separate issue to confront. Johnny (Taron Egerton) gets to add a new skill to his resume while also making a friend that believes in him. Meena (Tori Kelly) has trouble connecting with the show’s love interest, but finds inspiration in an ice cream vendor. In spite of feeling like her time has finally come, there’s still something holding Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) back. Having to work with the boss’ daughter, Porsha (Halsey), is a problem in itself. And while Ash (Scarlett Johansson) has it all together, it’s her job to help Clay rediscover his stage presence.

The stories are not especially unique, but they’re still amusing and feel specific to each character’s development. Nonetheless, the star of the movie is once again the catchy soundtrack. After opening with a lively rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy,” the hits keep coming. In proper musical fashion, the songs are generally representative of the narrative and include: “Heads Will Roll,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and “Higher Love.”

Between the positive storylines and upbeat soundtrack, this is a feel-good movie suited for end-of-year movie-going.

Director: Garth Jennings

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson