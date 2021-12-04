Connect with us

Review: ‘Silent Night’ is a compelling comedic horror film by Camille Griffin

“Silent Night,” written and directed by Camille Griffin is a compelling dark comedic drama and horror film. It was released via AMC+ and RLJE Films and it is available for streaming on AMC+ since December 3.

'Silent Night' film
'Silent Night' film. Photo courtesy of AMC+ and RLJE Films
Griffin wrote and directed a solid film that sustains the viewer’s attention the entire time. It is witty, intense, and thoroughly engaging.

In true British fashion, (while the rest of the world faces impending doom), a group of old friends reunites to celebrate Christmas in the comfort of an idyllic country home.

Burdened with the inconvenience of mankind’s imminent destruction, they adopt a stiff upper lip, crack open another bottle of prosecco and continue with their festivities. But no amount of stoicism can replace the courage needed for their last night on earth.

Without giving too much away, it’s a film that should be experienced by all fans of suspense, thriller, and horror movies.

The all-star cast of “Silent Night” includes Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode who deliver in their lead roles as Nell and Simon respectively. Annabelle Wallis is wonderful as Sanda opposite the ever-talented Lucy Punch who delights as Bella. The entire cast is noteworthy and each performer brings something unique to the table. Well done all around.

Grab a bottle of wine and let Camille Griffin and her cast lure you in this gripping horror drama “Silent Night.” It garners an A rating, and hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Camille Griffin in the future.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Annabelle Wallis about “Silent Night.”

Lucy Punch and Annabelle Wallis in 'Silent Night'
Lucy Punch and Annabelle Wallis in ‘Silent Night.’ Photo courtesy of AMC+ and RLJE Films
