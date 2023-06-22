Review: Shawn Brady wrestles his inner demons in ‘Days of Our Lives’

Brandon Beemer in 'Days of Our Lives.' Photo Courtesy of NBC

Shawn Brady (played by Brandon Beemer) wrestled his inner demons in the hit Peacock daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.”

Beemer recently delivered some of his most compelling acting work in years on the show (in the episode that aired this past Friday, June 16).

The episode started with Shawn trying to unscrew the cap of a vodka bottle early in the morning at his home, all while his wife Belle (Martha Madison) was being the voice of reason.

It was evident that Shawn was using the bottle to drown his sorrows from all the frustrations that he was feeling, as his world hit rock bottom.

Beemer played those scenes in a bold and convincing manner, especially displaying his character’s temper, hurt, and guilt. The audience couldn’t but feel sorry for him since he was blaming himself for shooting his father, the iconic Bo Brady (played by Peter Reckell, who made his return to the show).

Equally impressive were his scenes opposite the villainous Megan DiMera (played by Miranda Wilson), where Shawn confronted her, and told her that she was responsible for all of his suffering. The intensity level doubled the moment that Megan pointed a gun at him.

Beemer played his complex, intoxicated character quite well, and at times, he made the audience feel as if they were experiencing real life (as opposed to simply watching a soap opera on television).

He was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and in the end, that certainly was able to strike a chord with his fans and viewers.

Beemer ought to submit these scenes in a future Emmy reel (for next year’s Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony). All of Shawn’s scenes in this episode were able to tell a compelling story arc.