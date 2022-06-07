Review: Shaggy releases Grammy-worthy new album ‘Com Fly Wid Mi,’ produced by Sting

Shaggy. Photo Credit: Arturo Lorde

Grammy award-winning reggae megastar Shaggy recently released his critically acclaimed new album “Com Fly Wid Mi,” which was produced by Sting.

It opens with the soaring lead single “That’s Life,” and it is followed by the sultry “Come Fly With Me” and the funky “That Old Black Magic.”

Equally soothing are “Fly Me To The Moon” and “Luck Be a Lady,” the latter of which is bound to be a favorite among the fans. Shaggy collaborates with Sting on “You Make Me Feel So Young,” which is nonchalant and liberating, and it immediately breaks into the expressive “Under My Skin.”

After “Witchcraft,” where he is joined yet again by Sting, it closes with the polished “Angel Eyes” and a bonus rendition of “Witchcraft,” which was sheer bliss.

The Verdict

Overall, “Com Fly Wid Mi” is an exceptional Frank Sinatra songbook reggae cover album by Shaggy. Each timeless tune has its own identity and that makes it hard to select a favorite recording.

Shaggy is able to dust all of these Frank Sinatra classics and give him his unique twist and neat arrangements. Kudos to Sting for his brilliant production skills. This is a musical effort that should have Grammy written all over it at next year’s ceremony. It garners two thumbs up.

“Com Fly Wid Me” sung by Shaggy (produced by Sting) is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is a must for all fans of Shaggy, reggae music, and Frank Sinatra.

