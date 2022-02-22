Review: Sean Kanan releases empowering book ‘Way of the Cobra’

Sean Kanan in 'The Bold and The Beautiful.' Photo Courtesy of CBS

Emmy award-winning actor Sean Kanan (“Studio City”) has released his compelling book “Way of the Cobra.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Kanan is able to lure readers in from the first page. He keeps it raw, authentic, and personable. He serves as one’s sensei that will help one wake the beast inside of them.

There are many insightful quotations (some are classic ones, some are from my family members) all around the book that live up to its theme and empowering message. The syntax of the book is impressive, and it is very organized and cohesive.

Without giving too much away, it is an easy-to-read book that will truly help people unlease their inner “cobras,” the beasts within them.

Sean Kanan won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Limited Series” for “Studio City” on Amazon Prime, which he co-created with Jason Antognoli, and he also stars as Deacon Sharpe on “The Bold and The Beautiful” on CBS.

He is also known for his portrayal of bad boy Mike Barnes in “The Karate Kid Part III.”

The Verdict

Overall, “Way of the Cobra” is an inspirational and thought-provoking book by Sean Kanan. It can easily be read in two or three sittings, and there is something in it for everyone. Sean Kanan emerges as a tremendous role model and life coach for all. “Way of the Cobra” garners an A rating.

To learn more about “Way of the Cobra,” check out the official website.