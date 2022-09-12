Review: Sean Kanan is uncovering in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5

Sean Kanan in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5. Photo Courtesy of Bonds Baker, Netflix

Veteran actor Sean Kanan reprised his role as Mike Barnes in the fifth season of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix and he delivered.

The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. Cobra Kai Season 5 premiered on September 9 exclusively on Netflix.

The synopsis of Season 5 is as follows: Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town.

With John Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must call on an old friend for help.

The creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg did indeed write Sean Kanan’s character a compelling story, and he nailed the acting performance in a raw and convincing manner. It was neat how they handled his character (and how they layered his emotions) and how he wasn’t simply another villain under Sensei Terry. His dialogue was witty and clever. Sean Kanan proved once again that he is one of the most underrated actors in the contemporary entertainment industry.

Sean Kanan deserves to be commended for a job well done in the fifth season. He worked well with all of his co-stars (Macchio, Griffith, and Zabka).

For those that hadn’t seen him in “The Karate Kid III,” Kanan is able to introduce Mike Barnes to a new and younger generation of fans.

Without giving too much away, Season 5 of “Cobra Kai” is recommended for all. Grab some popcorn and snacks, kick back, and enjoy the exhilarating ride.

Hopefully, there will be more where that came from (should there be a sixth season of “Cobra Kai”).

Aside from the No. 1 series on Netflix “Cobra Kai,” Kanan also plays Deacon Sharpe in the popular daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful” on CBS.

Kanan is the co-creator of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series “Studio City,” which was directed by showrunner Timothy Woodward Jr. “Studio City” won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Limited Series.”

To learn more about Sean Kanan, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Sean Kanan talks about ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 on Netflix

