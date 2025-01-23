Connect with us

Review: Sean and Michele Kanan release ‘Way of the Cobra Couples’ book

Markos Papadatos

Published

Emmy winners Sean and Michele Kanan (“Studio City”) released their latest book “Way of the Cobra Couples.”

In “Way of the Cobra Couples,” Sean and Michele Kanan are giving readers and fans a glimpse into their personal lives, as they are share their insights, tips, experiences, life lessons, and strategies that have helped them create a booming relationship, as a couple and as individual people.

They are not afraid to delve beyond the surface, and they are able to be raw and vulnerable, while forming a strong connection with their readers.

They are able to display how far they’ve come as a couple, and the necessary steps that it takes to have a successful relationship.

It is constantly reminding us that relationships need to nurtured, just like anything else in life. The subject matter is timely, relatable, and relevant.

Aside from his acting and producing work in “Studio City,” Sean plays Deacon Sharpe in the popular CBS soap opera “The Bold and The Beautiful,” and bad boy Mike Barnes in the “Cobra Kai” franchise.

The Verdict

Overall, “Way of the Cobra Couples” by Sean and Michele Kanan is a book that is recommended for all, single people and ones in relationships.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, it would make a great gift idea. There is something in it for everyone, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Bravo.

To learn more about actor and filmmaker Sean Kanan, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on “Way of the Cobra,” check out its official homepage.

