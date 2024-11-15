Connect with us

Review: Scout Willis releases ‘Take Me’ music video

LA-based singer-songwriter Scout Willis released her new music video for her latest single “Take Me.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Scout Willis
Scout Willis. Photo Credit: Paige Strabala.
Scout Willis. Photo Credit: Paige Strabala.

With this artistic and cinematically stunning music video, she is able to bring the tune’s introspective story to life in a refreshing manner.

The lyrics are pensive and revolve around such subject matters as desire, lust, and surrender.

She allows her crisp and pristine vocals to shine which are reminiscent of such female artists as Florence Welch meets Tove Lo meets Dido. “Take Me” ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity.

Willis is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and her vulnerability is the listener’s reward; moreover, this tune is an anthem of female empowerment.

On her single “Take Me,” Willis remarked, “For me, this song is about devotion to love in all of its forms. Devotion to self, to a lover, to the Gods, to the world around you.”

“I wanted the images to feel playful and lush and seductive, while also speaking to the divine innocence inherent in sexuality as well, the childlike spirit that it can have,” Willis expressed.

The song’s music video was directed by Paige Strabala, and it may be seen below. It was inspired by “The Birth of Venus” by Botticelli, where she embodies and embraces her role as a love goddess.

Later this evening, Willis will be performing a headlining show at City Winery in New York City.

“Take Me” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth checking out, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Prepare to be blown away by Scout Willis.

To learn more about Scout Willis and her music, follow her on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

