Review: Scott Michael Foster, Kevin Bigley and Kate Cobb star in ‘Okie’ film

Still from 'Okie.' Photo Courtesy of 'Okie,' Gravitas Ventures.

Actors Scott Michael Foster (“You” and “Greek”), Kevin Bigley (“Upload”) and Kate Cobb star in the new film “Okie.”

Kate Cobb directed from a script by Kevin Bigley. The synopsis is: Louie (played by Scott Michael Foster) is a wealthy writer, who returns to his beleaguered hometown after his father passes away.

The town, a weathered setting, and its people, equally worn, have served as the spiritual muses for Louie’s popular, rustic anthology.

Upon his return, Louie is reunited with his childhood friends Travis (Kevin Bigley) and Lainey (Kate Cobb), the very same people he utilized as central characters in his pretentious novels.

Thus ensues a confusing swirl of nostalgia and enmity as Louie is dragged from party to party, coming face-to-face with those whose lives he’s exploited for his own financial gain.

Soon, as his grip on reality slips, he begins to wonder if these ostensibly simple townsfolk don’t have their own version of payback in mind.

Scott Michael Foster commands every scene he is in, and he works well opposite Kevin Bigley and Kate Cobb. Everybody in the cast is given their own characterization, and the story is rich in symbolism.

The Verdict

Overall, “Okie” is an engaging and entertaining movie from start to finish. It will take viewers on a wild, bumpy, and emotional ride.

This indie psycho thriller encompasses elements of drama, mystery, suspense, action, and comedy. It will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

The performances by the cast are memorable, and so is the screenplay by Bigley and the direction (courtesy of Kate Cobb). It garners four out of five stars. Well done.





