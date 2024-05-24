Review: ‘Scarlett Dreams,’ starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger, explores AI and virtual reality

Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Caroline Lellouche in 'Scarlett Dreams.' Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

“Scarlett Dreams” is an Off-Broadway show which explores such subject matters as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR).

It is performed at Greenwich House Theater in Manhattan, and it runs until this Sunday, May 26, 2024.

“Scarlett Dreams” stars Brittany Bellizeare, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Caroline Lellouche, and Borris Anthony York. It was written and directed by playwright S. Asher Gelman, who wrote an insightful script that is timely and relevant.

The synopsis is: The show centers on two siblings, Milo (Borris Anthony York) and Liza (Brittany Bellizeare), who have created a fitness app RealFit for a virtual reality headset.

When Milo’s husband, Kevin (played by Andrew Keenan-Bolger) falls in love with his virtual trainer Scarlett (Caroline Lellouche), the dividing lines between the digital world and reality come into question.

Caroline Lellouche is effervescent in the role of the titular AI personal trainer Scarlett, who showcases her bubbly personality throughout the show.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger delivers a dynamic performance as Kevin, which runs the gamut: he is neurotic, sentimental, gullible, witty,, and he showcases tremendous his physical training (in the exercise component of the show). Keenan-Bolger and Borris Anthony York have great chemistry together, and it shows on stage.

With Keenan-Bolger as Kevin, it feels like watching “Days of Our Lives” and he is our Emmy winner Greg Rikaart (who plays Leo Stark on the Peacock daytime drama).

Speaking of Borris Anthony York, he is the voice of reason as Milo, who is Kevin’s pillar of comfort. York portrays a character who is all about building and fostering personal connection and community.

Brittany Bellizeare is impressive as the “brains” behind this headset from OmniCorp.

The audience will also feel like they are their own character in this story as well thanks to all the innovative technology.

Most striking about this play is that elements of video design were generated with the assistance of AI, which helps elevate the show to a higher level.

The Verdict

Overall, “Scarlett Dreams” is an engaging and perceptive play. Each actor does their character justice in this show, and they will leave the viewers intrigued.

One thing is for certain… “Scarlett Dreams” will certainly spark conversations among viewers and it will stay with them well after the show is over. It garners four out of five stars. Well done.