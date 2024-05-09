Connect with us

Review: Sasha Pieterse and Parker Young star in ‘The Image of You’ thriller

Actors Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Parker Young (“Imposters”) star in the new thriller “The Image of You.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Sasha Pieterse and Parker Young in the thriller 'The Image of You'
Sasha Pieterse and Parker Young in the thriller 'The Image of You.' Photo courtesy of Republic Pictures, a Paramount Pictures label.
The film, directed by Jeff Fisher, is a twisted tale of deception and desire based on the bestselling book by Adele Parks, MBE.

The synopsis is: Identical twins Anna and Zoe (played by Sasha Pieterse) find their bond tested over Anna’s new love, Nick (Parker Young).

While the trusting Anna is head over heels, her skeptical sister Zoe senses a web of deceit. As Zoe digs for the truth, they’re all pulled into a dangerous game where honesty could prove fatal.

With Sasha Pieterse taking on both twin roles, the viewer can recall Lauren Swickard in the Lifetime movie “Twisted Twin” coupled with Pieterse’s own character Alison DiLaurentis in “Pretty Little Liars.”

Parker Young is convincing as the charming yet deceptive Nick. Young has great chemistry with Pieterse in this thriller. Nestor Carbonell is a revelation as David, while Mira Sorvino is the voice of empathy as the motherly Alexia.

Sasha Pieterse and Mira Sorvino in 'The Image of You'
Sasha Pieterse and Mira Sorvino in ‘The Image of You.’ Photo courtesy of Republic Pictures, a Paramount Pictures label.

“The Image of You” lives up to its tagline where “behind every perfect couple… is a twist,” and rightfully so. The cast is able to bring Adele Park’s bestselling novel to life.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Image of You” is one wild, crazy, and bumpy ride, which tackles sibling rivalry. It will certainly move audiences on a psychological and emotional level.

It is filled with multiple twists and turns that will keep viewers engaged for its entire duration. Everybody in the cast brings something unique to the table. Director Jeff Fisher deserves to be commended for his vision and for pushing the boundaries with this film. “The Image of You” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

