Review: Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert star in ‘A Carpenter Christmas Romance’ on Lifetime

Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert. Photo Courtesy of Lifetime.

Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert star in the new Lifetime holiday film “A Carpenter Christmas Romance,” which premiered on December 21st.

Jake Helgren directed the rom-com “A Carpenter Christmas Romance” from a screenplay by Sarah Drew. It was produced by Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren for The Ninth House in association with Apex Content Ventures.

Sarah Drew executive produced the movie along with Eric Levin, Allie Dvorin, John Turner for Apex Content Ventures.

Kaley McCormack, Asia King, Chris Gann, Sam Myerson, and Amanda McCants also star.

The synopsis is: When novelist Andrea (Sasha Pieterse) hints her forthcoming book may be taking a heartbreaking turn, her fans begin protesting, demanding their favorite character doesn’t get killed off.

Needing a safe space where she can finish her novel, Andrea flees to her family’s farmhouse in the town of Wildwood. Much to her surprise, she ends up running into her former crush, Seth (played by Mitchell Slaggert), an artisanal woodworker who is helping to rebuild the town after it suffers a devastating fire.

It doesn’t take long for sawdust and sparks of romance fill the air once the two team up and work together to reignite the town’s Christmas spirit. Is this romance just a holiday fling that ends when her trip is over? Or can the two build a love that is made to last?

Sasha Pieterse is effervescent in the role of Andrea, as well as a revelation while Mitchell Slaggert is charming as Seth, and he works really well opposite Pieterse. With Slaggert, the viewer can recall Ryan Kwanten meets Liam Hemsworth meets Chris Pine, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

They have some really deep, sentimental and emotional scenes together, which underscore such values as hope, faith, love, and starting over in the film.

Pieterse and Slaggert have great on-screen chemistry together, and they will sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration.

The screenplay is rich in character development and symbolism (if one pays close attention to the story) thanks to Sarah Drew. There is an authenticity and vulnerability to it like no other.

Mitchell Slaggert in ‘A Carpenter Christmas Romance.’ Photo Courtesy of Lifetime.

Without giving too much away, this is a poignant holiday movie that needs to be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Carpenter Christmas Romance” is a heartfelt, warm, and compelling new holiday rom-com on Lifetime.

Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert are marvelous in their leading roles while their acting performances run the gamut; moreover, their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

Jake Helgren deserves to be commended for his vision and direction in bringing this story to life. Sarah Drew once again wrote a superb script, which is realistic, relatable, and it fulfills the ensemble rom-com cardinal rule. This is one of those movies that deserves a sequel.

“A Carpenter Christmas Romance” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bravo.