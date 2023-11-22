Review: ‘Saltburn’ is exacting in its condemnation

A scene from 'Saltburn' courtesy of MGM and Amazon Studios

‘Saltburn’ follows the friendship of two university students from opposite sides of the track, doomed to end in tragedy.

There’s a reason envy is one of the seven deadly sins and referred to as the green-eyed monster. It can bring out the worst in people, whether they covet that which is not theirs or resent those who have what they cannot. Either way, that jealousy can fester and manifest in horrible and sometimes dangerous ways. On the other hand, perhaps one finds a way to get close to what they want, so they can enjoy it even if they can’t possess it. In Saltburn, a young man is invited to his new friend’s family estate for a summer that will change their lives.

Oliver Quick’s (Barry Keoghan) first year at Oxford University looks like it will be uneventful, befriended by a fellow outcast and watching the cool kids from afar. But an act of kindness opens the door for friendship and he soon finds himself inseparable from the clique’s leader, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), much to the displeasure of his cousin, Farleigh Start (Archie Madekwe), who fears the scholarship kid is trying to take advantage. Conversely, Felix is moved by the obstacles Oliver faced in life and offers a bit of luxurious, carefree comfort when he invites Oliver to spend the summer at his family’s home, Saltburn.

This movie immediately calls to mind The Talented Mr. Ripley as one observes a less fortunate guy ingratiate himself with the most popular boy, adopting his lifestyle without hesitation. While Oliver focuses on being a part of Felix’s life rather than taking it over, the parallels are clear. The film begins by contemplating whether Oliver loved or was in love with Felix and the answer, audiences discover, is complicated. Felix’s kind heart makes him vulnerable and Oliver’s difficult childhood makes him easy to pity. Together, they make the perfect pair to give and take, becoming fast friends destined to hurt each other.

Writer-director Emerald Fennell’s second feature-length film is somewhat subtler in its criticism, but is still playing with stereotypes and exploring complex character motivations. While Felix is a beacon of hope, his family embodies everything people love to hate about rich people. His mother (Rosamund Pike) is a vain and frivolous gossip, his father (Richard E. Grant) clings to old traditions and believes money solves all problems, his sister (Alison Oliver) is vivaciously promiscuous, his cousin is vindictive and looks down on anyone who isn’t wealthy in spite of his own financial difficulties, and their head butler (Paul Rhys) serves the family with unwavering loyalty and a stiff upper lip. While Oliver certainly has his own agenda, there is an ongoing, veiled manipulation as Felix’s family would rather influence people to do as they want than be direct with them.

With all these distinct personalities, the acting has to be — and is — spot on. They each carry their roles so well, inviting the audience’s empathy or repulsion as the characters carry on obliviously, satisfied that they have few redeeming qualities. Keoghan convincingly embraces this complex young man and his conflicting emotions as Oliver refuses charity, but clings to the aid he needs to remain in the inner circle. His portrayal is stellar and his utter commitment to the picture’s naked end is applaud-worthy.

Director: Emerald Fennell

Starring: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Archie Madekwe