Review: Ryder Beer releases his new pop single ‘Can’t Take It’

Ryder Beer. Photo Credit: Lucas Markman

Pop singer-songwriter Ryder Beer released his new pop single “Can’t Take It.”

“I’m so excited to be finally releasing my first single, and first video,” he exclaimed in a post on social media. “This has been a long time dream of mine to release music into the world… I truly hope you enjoy it and appreciate everybody that worked on this with me.”

While he was writing “Can’t Take It,” it was Ryder’s intention to write a relatable breakup tune, where people can be reassured that it’s okay to feel like a relationship in ending. It is safe to say that he accomplished this goal.

Ryder allows his crisp, rumbling voice to shine on this song, which is smooth as silk. He maintains solid control over his voice throughout the performance, and he is able to evoke raw emotions. Vocally, the listener can recall MAX (“Lights Down Low”) meets Chris Brown (“Forever”).

Being the younger brother of pop artist Madison Beer, it is evident that talent runs in his bloodline.

The music video for “Can’t Take It” may be seen below.

Most impressive is the fact that this is only his debut single. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more quality songs from Ryder Beer in the future.

Judging from this unique and refreshing sound, his future in the music business ought to be bright and promising.

“Can’t Take It” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The song is a keeper, and it garners two thumbs up.

For more information on singer-songwriter Ryder Beer, follow him on Instagram.

