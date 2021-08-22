Connect with us

Review: Ryan Paevey and Jen Lilley charm in ‘A Little Daytime Drama’

Actors Ryan Paevey and Jen Lilley charm in the new original film “A Little Daytime Drama,” which premiered on Saturday, August 21, on the Hallmark Channel. Digital Journal has the recap.

A Little Daytime Drama
'A Little Daytime Drama.' Photo by Crown Media/Hallmark Channel
'A Little Daytime Drama.' Photo by Crown Media/Hallmark Channel

The movie, directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle, deals with Maggie (played by Jen Lilley), who is the head writer of a daytime soap opera whose ratings are tanking and they leave it in jeopardy of cancellation.

Alice, played by Emmy winner Linda Dano (“Days of Our Lives” and “Another World”), is the creator and producer of the show, and she wants to retire and hopes to pass the baton to Maggie.

In an effort to save the daytime drama and boost its ratings, Alice wants to bring back heartthrob actor Darin Mitchell (played by Ryan Paevey), who is a favorite among the fans, as well as Maggie’s former boyfirend. When Darin had left the show, their relationship ended on a bitter note and Maggie wrote out his character. Now, she will try to convince him to return? Will she succeed?

The Verdict

Overall, “A Little Daytime Drama” is a love letter to fans of both soaps and romance. Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey deliver memorable performances, and it is a warm and compelling film. It has a lot of heart to it, as well as a “Studio City” (the Emmy-winning digital drama series that was co-created by Sean Kanan) vibe to it, which should be taken as a compliment.

Heather Hawthorn Doyle did a noteworthy job with the direction, and the script by Sandra Berg and Judith Berg is solid. “A Little Daytime Drama” garners four out of five stars.

