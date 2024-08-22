Review: Ryan Carnes and Kelcie Stranahan are living with loss in ‘The Air He Breathes’

Kelcie Stranahan and Ryan Carnes. Photo Courtesy of Passionflix.

Actors Ryan Carnes and Kelcie Stranahan star in the new film “The Air He Breathes,” which premiered on Passionflix on August 22nd.

It is based on the bestselling book by Brittainy Cherry, and it was expertly directed by Rachel Annette Helson (“The Engagement Dress”).

The movie follows Elizabeth “Liz” (Kelcie Stranahan) and Tristan (Ryan Carnes), who find solace and healing in each other’s company after suffering devastating losses in their persona lives.

As they navigate their grief and past traumas, they discover the power of love and second chances.

Ryan Carnes delivers one the most dynamic and versatile acting performances of his career as Tristan; he layers his emotions well, where the audience gets to see different sides to his character (soft-spoken, angry, mellow, sincere, and vulnerable), and his acting runs the gamut in the bravest was possible.

His scenes are equal in excellence to some of his greatest acting work in the daytime drama “General Hospital.” Well done.

Carnes has great chemistry opposite Kelcie Stranahan, who was a strong choice to portray his female lead Elizabeth.

Charlotte Ann Tucker is adorable as the precocious Emma, while Pressly Coker is a revelation as Tanner.

Without giving too much away, this is a compelling story that needs to be experienced by all. It has multiple twists and turns that will certainly keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

The Verdict

Overall, Ryan Carnes and Kelcie Stranahan are triumphant in “The Air He Breathes,” and they will sustain the viewers’ attention for its entire duration.

This film is both an emotional roller coaster and a breath of fresh air, and it will make the audience cry for joy.

Rachel Annette Helson deserves to be commended for her vision and for bringing this screenplay to life through her direction. Everybody in the cast brings something unique to the table.

“The Air He Breathes” is worth checking out, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.