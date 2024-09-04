Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Russell Dickerson releases new country studio offering ‘Bones The EP’

Country singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson released his newest country studio offering “Bones The EP” on August 30th.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson. Photo Credit: Harper Smith.
Russell Dickerson. Photo Credit: Harper Smith.

Country singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson released his newest country studio offering “Bones The EP” on August 30th.

The EP opens with the uplifting and jubilant “What a Life,” whose lyrics are pure poetry, and it instantly immerses country listeners in this EP.

It is followed by the midtempo and refreshing title track “Bones,” and the moving ballad “Miss You So (Letters To You).”

After the catchy “Those Nights These Days,” which has neat reverb on the chorus, it closes with the acoustic and poignant “Cold Beer Conversations,” which is the highlight tune on the EP and sheer bliss.

“Bones The EP” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Russell Dickerson shines with his latest country EP. Each of the five songs on this collection has its own identity. It is warm and it has a lot of heart to it; moreover, it is evident that he gets better with age and experience.

Grab a bottle of wine, and let Russell Dickerson lure you in. “Bones The EP” garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about country artist Russell Dickerson, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Artist, bones, Country, Ep, Russell Dickerson, singer-songwriter, the bones
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion

Business

Op-Ed: X the horror story – It was already bad; it’s now looking lethal

The Blue Bird of Meh-ishness may sing again. Let’s hope it’s not so off-key.

5 hours ago
Valentina Ferrer Valentina Ferrer

Life

Meet Valentina Ferrer: International model and wellness entrepreneur

Valentina Ferrer is a model and wellness entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and CEO of KAPOWDER, and she chatted about her latest endeavors

22 hours ago
The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel

Business

What are financial services missing when it comes to digital skills?

Given this context, it's no surprise that businesses are increasingly turning to retraining their current employees

22 hours ago
Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data

Tech & Science

Bigger and bigger: Just how large is digital data becoming?

This exponential growth highlights the increasing demands of apps, media, and data storage over time.

21 hours ago