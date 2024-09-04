Review: Russell Dickerson releases new country studio offering ‘Bones The EP’

Russell Dickerson. Photo Credit: Harper Smith.

Country singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson released his newest country studio offering “Bones The EP” on August 30th.

The EP opens with the uplifting and jubilant “What a Life,” whose lyrics are pure poetry, and it instantly immerses country listeners in this EP.

It is followed by the midtempo and refreshing title track “Bones,” and the moving ballad “Miss You So (Letters To You).”

After the catchy “Those Nights These Days,” which has neat reverb on the chorus, it closes with the acoustic and poignant “Cold Beer Conversations,” which is the highlight tune on the EP and sheer bliss.

“Bones The EP” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Russell Dickerson shines with his latest country EP. Each of the five songs on this collection has its own identity. It is warm and it has a lot of heart to it; moreover, it is evident that he gets better with age and experience.

Grab a bottle of wine, and let Russell Dickerson lure you in. “Bones The EP” garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about country artist Russell Dickerson, follow him on Instagram.