Review: Ruel releases ‘Made it Even More Awkward’ collection

Australian artist Ruel released his new collection “Made it even more awkward” via Giant Music.
Australian pop artist Ruel released his new collection “Made it Even More Awkward” via Giant Music.

This features alternate versions of his ’90s soft grunge-influenced song “Made It Awkward.”

The unplugged acoustic version of “Made it Awkward” is expressive, and it may be seen below, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity. There is crisp and pristine quality to his tone.

It has stirring vibe to it, which is reminiscent of Sheryl Crow’s version of “The First Cut is the Deepest,” and it’s quite infectious.

Ruel maintains solid control over his voice, where he allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine, which are smooth as silk.

Ruel is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his vulnerability is the music fan and listener’s reward.

Each of the six alternate versions of “Made it Awkward” on this collection is distinct and it has its own identity… the way he changes the tempos and the moods is very impressive from track to track.

Most importantly, Ruel proves that he is one true song stylist. He deserves to be come the next big male star in contemporary pop music.

“Made it Even More Awkward” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. This collection garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about Australian singer-songwriter Ruel, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

