Review: Ross Jirgl and Jilon VanOver face off in ‘Butch vs. Sundance’

Markos Papadatos

Published

Actors Ross Jirgl and Jilon VanOver face off in the Tubi western “Butch vs. Sundance.” They reprise their roles as Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid respectively.

After years of robbing and scheming, a feud between Butch and Sundance leads to mistrust and betrayal, jeopardizing the largest heist of the century.

“Butch vs. Sundance” was directed by Anthony C. Ferrante from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Geoff Meed, who also played the role of Kid Curry.

Bruce Dern is back in the role of Mike Cassidy in a controlled and memorable performance, and Nikki Leigh is effervescent as Etta Place.

The twists and turns in the film will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Without giving too much away, it has a showdown that western and action fans would not want to miss.

The Verdict

Overall, “Butch vs. Sundance” is a high-octane and engaging western movie. Ross Jirgl and Jilon VanOver are commanding in their roles, and have some great action scenes together. They are able to introduce this classic story to a younger generation, who may or may not have been familiar with the original western.

Fans and viewers that enjoyed “Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch,” will certainly find “Butch vs. Sundance” to be a real western adventure. The same holds true for anyone that enjoyed “Godless,” “1883,” and “True Grit.”

“Butch vs. Sundance” pays homage to the western genre in general, and it garners 4 out of 5 stars.

Ross Jirgl and Jilon VanOver in 'Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch'
Ross Jirgl and Jilon VanOver in ‘Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch.’ Photo Courtesy of Tubi
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

