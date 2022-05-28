Connect with us

Review: Rory Cabrera and Trina hit it off on ‘General Hospital’

In the “General Hospital” episode that aired on May 27, it is evident that Trina has found a new love interest, Officer Rory Cabrera.

Michael Blake Kruse (Rory) and Tabyana Ali (Trina) on 'General Hospital'
Actress Tabyana Ali has taken over the role of Trina Robinson on the hit daytime drama “General Hospital,” and she has been killing it ever since. Actor Michael Blake Kruse plays the role of Officer Rory Cabrera, who has been a pleasant and refreshing addition to the “General Hospital” cast.

While Trina was unable to secure a lounge in the Metro Court pool, she sees Rory swimming in the Metro Court pool and she is blown away by him.

“You’ve made it,” Rory tells her. “I was worried… things seemed really tense between you and Spencer when I left.”

“Is everything okay with Spencer?” the officer inquired. “Things are the same with Spencer. We don’t communicate very well,” Trina admitted.

Trina acknowledged that this is her first time back in a pool and that she “may not be used to so much sun.” “Have a seat, take a load off,” he tells her. Trina tells Rory that the attendant told her that all of the lounges are taken due to the fact that she arrived there late.

“I didn’t and I snagged you one,” Rory tells her, thus saving the day. He added that he also got her a day pass at the pool.

Rory goes on to tell her that he is an “optimist.” Trina tells Rory that her good friend Josslyn’s mother co-owns the Metro Court so they would both be there regularly last summer.

This marks Rory’s first time at the pool since he was “much more of a lake guy.” He subsequently gets Trina a non-alcoholic drink. “I think I can get used to this lifestyle,” Rory admitted. “Don’t worry about the cost, PCPD officers get a discount.”

“Thank you, and not just for the drink. Thank you for everything,” Trina said graciously. She reminds him that he got her mind off of several difficult things that she has been dealing with lately, including Spencer.

She went on to thank him for his company. “Now that, I will drink to,” he says.

Judging from these scenes, it looks like Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) will have competition on “General Hospital” with Rory over Trina.

Regardless, cheers hoping that this will lead to a positive and fruitful relationship for Rory and Trina. Hopefully, they can bring much-needed normalcy and serenity to Port Charles.

Read More: Actor Michael Blake Kruse chatted about playing Rory Cabrebra on “General Hospital” earlier this month.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

