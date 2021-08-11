Review: Ronn Moss featured in ‘Real Conversations with Jacob Young’ podcast

Ronn Moss in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Acclaimed actor Ronn Moss was recently featured in “Real Conversations with Jacob Young,” which is hosted by Emmy winner Jacob Young. Digital Journal has the recap.

Moss hails from Hollywood, California, and he grew up surrounded by the entertainment business. He knew from the age of 11 that he wanted to play music and he formed bands with his junior high friends, and he subsequently started playing in clubs around Los Angeles way before he was of legal age to be in those clubs.

As a band member of Player, they are known for their chart-topping smash single “Baby Come Back,” which is still played on adult contemporary radio stations to this day. With Player, he toured with Eric Clapton, Heart, Kenny Loggins, Boz Skaggs, Little River Band, Gino Vannelli, and they headlined their own concerts.

He is known for originating the iconic role of Ridge Forrester on the CBS daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful,” which is the most popular soap opera in the world.

In 2012, Moss exited the role of Ridge Forrester and he went into producing into the digital drama world. He serves as a producer and stars as John Blackwell in “The Bay.”

Most recently, Moss earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program” for playing himself in “Studio City.”

Along with his Cajun wife, Devin, they have created a wonderful spice called “Devin’s Kickass Cajun Seasoning,” which helps raise money for the rebuilding of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

In addition, Moss has also launched his own brand of comfort food, Moss’ Gourmet BBQ Sauce. Ronn and Devin are also supporters of The Thalians, which raises money and awareness for UCLA Operation Mend, helping our brave military men and women heal from the wounds of war, physically and mentally. Songs of Love which helps terminally ill children and their families is also a project for this husband and wife duo.

Moss is a man of many talents. He enjoys photography, martial arts, target gun shooting, and horseback riding. He has traveled to many countries around the world to host, appear or film a variety of commercials, campaigns, and television projects.

Their entire podcast episode may be heard by clicking here. “Real Conversations with Jacob Young” is sponsored by Boys Town.

