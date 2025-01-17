Review: ‘Rocky’s,’ starring Gil Perez-Abraham, Ben Cook, and Stanley Simons, is a new coming-of-age film

'Rocky's'. Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

“Rocky’s” is a new coming-of-age film that is being released via Gravitas Ventures.

The movie stars Gil Perez-Abraham, Steven Maier, Dani Foster, Jasai Chase-Owens, Dante Palminteri, Ben Cook (“Illinoise”), Ani Mesa, Sharlene Cruz, and Stanley Simons (“The Iron Claw”).

“Rocky’s” was co-written and directed by Benjamin Cohen and Max Strand, and it was produced by Josh Michaels and James Benson.

Synopsis of ‘Rocky’s’

The synopsis is: Growing up, Charlie (Jasai Chase-Owens) and his friends spent their days loitering in the parking lot of Rocky’s, the neighborhood 24/7 deli.

Years later, after drifting apart during their college years, Charlie receives word that his former girlfriend has tragically died. He returns home ahead of the funeral, aware that there are some people that it will be awkward to see.

His first stop is Rocky’s, where he runs into a cast of characters from his past; some are happy to see him, while others are not.

In real-time, Charlie’s old crew reconnects to confront past wounds, eat a few sandwiches from Rocky’s, and face the reality that they’ve grown up, whether they want to admit it or not.

Jasai Chase-Owens layers his emotions well in his lead role as Charlie, and he has some affecting scenes opposite Gil Perez-Abraham, who portrays Danny. Ben Cook is impressive as Liam, the oldest guy in the group, while Branden Lindsay is a revelation as Noah.

Despite their crazy on-screen antics, Stanley Simons and Steven Maier are memorable as Greg and Socks respectively.

Actresses Ani Mesa and Sharlene Cruz are also an integral part of the storyline. Dante Palminteri and Dani Foster deliver true breakout performances as Elbow and Eddie respectively.

Everybody in the cast brings something unique to the table, and it is neat to watch the character development unveil as the story progresses (compliments to Benjamin Cohen and Max Strand).

On top of all this, Rocky’s is more than a backdrop… it feels like its own character in the story.

The Verdict

Overall, “Rocky’s” is worth more than just a passing glance. It is a realistic screenplay with a relevant subject matter, especially since it deals with confronting one’s past head on.

“Rocky’s” has a bit of social commentary, and some solid personal drama, thus making it engaging from start to finish.

It will certainly spark questions among viewers, and it will make them nostalgic about their own youth (and the crazy things they have made done in their teens and/or early 20s).

This movie should have a sequel (so that the audience finds out what happens afterward)… there is so much more that can be told. The audience will feel for these characters, and perhaps even see their own selves in them. “Rocky’s” garners four out of five stars. Well done.