Review: Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Reba McEntire hosts, and various artists perform

2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Photo Credit: Noam Galai, NBC.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas 93rd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 3rd, in the heart of New York City, for a great turnout.

This year’s event was hosted by country star Reba McEntire, and it featured a star-studded celebration featuring performances from various artists, as well as the Radio City Rockettes (who performed “Oh Santa!” by Mariah Carey).

Speaking of the Rockettes, they just celebrated their 100th anniversary at Radio City Music Hall.

Entertainment performers included Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, Brad Paisley, New Edition, and Halle Bailey, among others.

Gwen Stefani

No Doubt lead singer Gwen Stefani kicked off the festivities with a performance of her new song “Shake the Snow Globe.”

She immediately broke into “Hot Cocoa” and her holiday tune “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which was appropriate for the occasion.

Reba McEntire

Host Reba McEntire performed Vince Gill’s “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” and she picked up the pace with an upbeat and joyous cover of Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run.”

Kristin Chenoweth

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth (who is starring in “Queen of Versailles”) joined McEntire for a duet of “Silver Bells.”

The “Wickedly” talented Chenoweth later sang a stunning version of “Merry Christmas Darling,” where she did the late Karen Carpenter justice.

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé delivered with his soothing vocals on “Holly Jolly Christmas” and it was followed by “Maybe This Christmas,” which he performed as a duet with Carly Pearce, and closed his mini-set with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” which his voice was smooth as silk.

Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley through some country in the mix with “The First Noel,” prior to putting listeners in “A Marshmallow World” (by Bing Crosby) and “Counting Down the Days.”

New Edition

R&B group New Edition brought soul and Motown to the show with “Happy Holidays to You,” their very own “It’s Christmas (All Over the World)” and with a noteworthy cover of “Give Love on Christmas Day,” where they saluted The Jackson 5.

Halle Bailey

“The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey displayed her crystalline vocals on Wham’s “Last Christmas,” as well as “My Favorite Things” and the atmospheric “Silent Night.”

Tree Lighting Ceremony following the performances

After everyone’s live performances, the actually tree lighting ceremony took place.

Reba McEntire joined hosts NBC news anchors Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and the Big Apple crowd that gathered at Rockefeller Center, as they lit up the huge yet elaborate tree, which was quite the spectacle.

This year’s tree stood 75 feet tall, and it was decorated with 50,000 LED lights, and a bright star on top. The tree was also 75 years old, 45 feet in diameter, and it weighed approximately 11 tons.

The Verdict

Overall, it was a pleasant evening at the 93rd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City, where every genre of music was represented.