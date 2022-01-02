Review: Robert Palmer Watkins releases vivacious single ‘Walking Dead,’ featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Robert Palmer Watkins, also known as Palmer. Photo Courtesy of Palmer

Robert Palmer Watkins, who is also known as Palmer, released his new vivacious single “Walking Dead,” which is vivacious. Digital Journal has the scoop.

He allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on this compelling tune, which is one of his best releases to date. His vocals are controlled and smooth as silk. It is compelling and extremely radio-friendly.

The song was produced and written by Erik Zayne, Brendan Martin, Chris Oliver, Rom, and Robert Palmer Watkins. Leah Sturgis serves as executive producer.

“Walking Dead” is available on Spotify by clicking here, and it is certainly worth checking out. It is refreshing, mid-tempo and it was inspired during his tenure on the hit TV show “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

Most recently, Robert Palmer Watkins was spotlighted on “Live on Air with Steven Cuoco” on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, where he was interviewed by esteemed radio personality Steven Cuoco about his new single “Walking Dead.”

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting.

Their candid and heartfelt conversation may be heard below.

People can listen to Watkins’ interview with Cuoco on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio website by clicking here. They can also listen to it on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

To learn more about actor and musician Robert Palmer Watkins, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Robert Palmer Watkins about his new single “Walking Dead.”