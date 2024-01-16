Review: Robert Palmer Watkins releases his new music video for ‘Compton’

Robert Palmer Watkins in 'Compton' music video. Photo Courtesy of Palmer.

Actor and musician Robert Palmer Watkins (“General Hospital”) as “Palmer” released his new music video for “Compton.”

The video was directed by Leah Sturgis, who also produced it with Watkins and Ehron “Savage” Sidel. His band members include Victor Bryan Olivas and Bleu Bailey.

Palmer allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine on this tune, which has a retro ’00s pop and R&B/soul vibe to it. The video has it all: humor, romance, deception, and drama. The maid outfit is absolutely hilarious.

Chelsea Gilligan does a solid job as his manipulative and vindictive love interest in the video, where the viewer can slightly recall Ava Max in “Sweet but Psycho.” Watkins went on to thank Lauren Compton for being the inspiration for the song title.

“Compton” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The song and the music video are both worth checking out. This one is a keeper.

To learn more about actor and musician Robert Palmer Watkins, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.