Review: Robert Downey Jr. tackles AI in Broadway show ‘McNeal’ at Lincoln Center

Robert Downey Jr. in 'McNeal.' Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman .

Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) stars in the Broadway show “McNeal,” which is being performed at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at New York’s Lincoln Center.

This marks Robert Downey Jr.’s Broadway debut in Ayad Akhtar’s new play “McNeal,” which was directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher. This show is being presented at Lincoln Center Theater as part of its 40th anniversary season.

The synopsis is: Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Robert Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, who has been a perennial candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

In addition, McNeal also has an estranged son Harlan (played convincingly by Rafi Gavron), a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is an exploration of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell.

Ruthie Ann Miles kicks off the play as Sahra Grewal, McNeal’s doctor and the voice of reason (who informs him about his deteriorating health and encourages him to stop drinking) and McNeal finds out that he has won the Nobel Prize while in her office.

Andrea Martin (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” fame) is hilarious as Stephie Banic, McNeal’s agent, while Saisha Talwar plays Dipti, her assistant (who McNeal enjoys flirting with).

Brittany Bellizeare is superb as she portrays Natasha Brathwaite, the New York Times reporter (that will subsequently try to take McNeal down with her feature piece on him).

Melora Hardin and Robert Downey Jr. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman.

Melora Hardin is sublime as Francine Blake, his former lover and a retired editor, who is unforgiving and gives McNeal a piece of her mind in a knockout performance.

Robert Downey Jr. is commanding in the role, and he is able to showcase many different layers to his complex and flawed character: he is witty, eccentric, disillusioned, and erratic, all at once.

Rafi Gavron’s portrayal of Harlan is equal in excellence to Brent Comer’s transcendent performance of Darrel Curtis in “The Outsiders.”

Most impressive about this show is that it incorporates a realistic, metahuman digital likeness of Downey, which leaves the audience in total awe.

The Verdict

Overall, “McNeal” is an interesting and entertaining play from start to finish, and its subject matter (AI and ChatGPT) is food for thought that will certainly spark conversations among viewers. All the actors are gifted in their own right and they bring something unique to the story.

The actors do the best with the scripted materials that they have, which may leave the audience confused or perplexed at times. “McNeal” garners four out of five stars.

To learn more about “McNeal” on Broadway, check out its official website.

