Review: Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang star in the movie ‘Float’

Actors Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang star in the new Lionsgate film “Float.”
Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang in 'Float.' Photo Credit: Justine Yeung
It was directed by Sherren Lee, and it is based on the romance novel by Kate Marchant.

In this movie, Waverly (Andrea Bang) thought she had her future figured out. She would start her medical residency in Toronto after a summer visit to her parents in Taipei.

When her plans are suddenly changed, she makes an impulsive detour to a small Canadian town, where she meets local lifeguard Blake (Robbie Amell).

After Blake saves her from nearly drowning at a beach party, Blake offers to teach Waverly to swim, and as the lessons continue, the two unexpectedly find themselves falling in love.

Will Blake’s ties to his past and Waverly’s plans to begin a new job keep them apart once summer ends?

Michelle Krusiec is compassionate in the role of “Aunt” Rachel Chan, while Andrew Bachelor (also known as “King Bach”) shows us a different side of his artistry in his portrayal of Jesse, Blake’s friend.

This film is rich in symbolism and motifs, if one pays close attention to them, and director Sherren Lee deserves to be commended for her vision in bringing this romance project (and Kate Marchant’s book) to life.

The Verdict

Overall, “Float” is a movie with a lot of heart to it. Andrea Bang delivers a powerhouse performance as the lead female Waverly.

Robbie Amell pulls off a charming and subtle performance as Blake, which is equal in excellence to the acting of Emmy winner Mike Manning (“The Bay,” “This Is Us,” and “Days of Our Lives”).

It is interesting to see the family dynamics Blake and his sister Isabel (played by Sarah Desjardins), and the same holds true for the relationship between Waverly and her Aunt Rachel, who is the voice of reason.

Everybody in the cast brings something unique to the table. “Float” will resonate with fans and viewers, and garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

