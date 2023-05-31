Connect with us

Review: Rob Mayes and Brittany Bristow star in ‘Just Jake’ on UPtv

Actors Rob Mayes and Brittany Bristow star in the new uplifting romantic comedy “Just Jake” on UPtv.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Brittany Bristow and Rob Mayes in 'Just Jake.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv.
Brittany Bristow and Rob Mayes in 'Just Jake.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv.

Brandon Clark directed this movie from a screenplay by Taylor Bird and Jaimie Engle. This film was delightful from start to finish.

The synopsis is: An emerging country artist, Jake (Rob Mayes) returns to his hometown to overcome his serious writer’s block and reunites with his high school sweetheart Amber (Brittany Bristow).

Together they rediscover love and learn that the best music is the music you make together.

This film has a lot of heart to it, and Brittany Bristow and Rob Mayes both have good chemistry together. This movie is a must for fans and viewers of romantic comedies and for anybody that enjoys country music.

Being a musician himself, Jake was the role that Rob Mayes was born to play. There is something in it for everybody, and it is worth checking out. It will help provide a form of escape for the audience, and it will be upbeat and fun.

“Just Jake” is available to stream on UP Faith & Family.

In this article:brandon clark, brittany bristow, Comedy, Film, Movie, Rob Mayes, Romantic, uptv
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

