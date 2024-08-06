Review: Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are back for ‘Unstable’ Season 2

Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe in 'Unstable.' Photo Credit: John P. Fleenor, Netflix

Actors Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are back for the second season of “Unstable,” which premiered on Netflix on August 1, 2024.

The synopsis is: In Season 2 of “Unstable,” the universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) lays out a series of challenges and mind games for his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as the heir to the Dragon empire, but does a newcomer have other ideas?

The father and son duo (Rob and John Owen Lowe) created “Unstable” with Victor Fresco, who serves as a showrunner alongside director and writer Andrew Gurland.

Rob Lowe is witty, eccentric, controlling, and insatiable as Ellis Dragon, the CEO of the biotech company Dragon, and as a father. His perplex relationship with Jackson allows for more resonance. Watching their characters butt heads all the time is a real funny treat.

Sian Clifford is fabulous as the complex and scheming Anna, the CFO of Dragon, and Ellis’ right-hand woman.

This comedic series showcases a different side to Rob Lowe’s artistry (from “9-1-1: Lone Star”), and his wide range as an actor, content creator, and storyteller. John Owen Lowe is also a triumph as Jackson.

The Verdict

Overall, Season 2 of “Unstable” is edgier than the first, and thoroughly entertaining. Rob Lowe and his son John Owen make a great on-screen team.

Everybody in the cast in gifted in their own right, and they bring something different to the table; moreover, its refreshing screenplay is rich in character development, and it is neat to watch it unveil in each episode. Kudos to everyone all around (from the writing, to the directing and acting).

It can easily be binged in one or two sittings, and it is one of those series that people might want to re-binge over and over. The story is relevant, clever, crazy (in the best way possible), and relatable.

“Unstable” is levity at its finest, and it garners an A rating. Grab some popcorn and allow Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe to lure you in. Well done.