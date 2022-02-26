Review: Rob Falcone puts on a hysterical stand-up comedy show at Governor’s Comedy Club

Rob Falcone. Photo Courtesy of Rob Falcone

On February 25, acclaimed comedian Rob Falcone performed at the Giggle Room of the Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. Digital Journal has the recap.

He shared that it’s “nice to be here” and that he loves Long Island. He poked fun about masks, COVID, as well as signs on the road that involve fog, deer, and falling rocks.

Falcone revealed that he purchased a GPS at a dollar store where everything is exactly one dollar, unlike other dollar stores where the price would exceed a dollar bill. He made fun of the Amish people, the Waze App on one’s phone, Costco, as well as road rage.

He discussed how society is obsessed with technology and everybody is glued to their phones, especially children (where everybody at McDonald’s is quiet since they are immersed in their electronics). He acknowledged that nobody talks on the phone these days, it’s all about texting, even when kids argue on the phone, they do so in a texting fashion.

Falcone was also candid about dating apps, dating a vegan (which resulted in limited food options), and he shared some cat jokes. During COVID, he was thankful for cable TV, and these days, he even knows all of the commercials.

He expressed his love for animals, nature shows, and visiting the Bronx Zoo, the latter of which he dubbed as a “cool experience.” Other noteworthy topics included antique stores, Steve Irwin, viagra commercials, and Groundhog’s Day.

Of course, no Rob Falcone show is complete without him performing his cameo scene from an episode of the fifth season of “The Sopranos” for the Governor’s audience.

The Verdict

Overall, Rob Falcone was superb at the Giggle Room of Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown. He had the Long Island crowd with him every step of the way. The creativity and execution of his jokes was impressive throughout his show.

Falcone is worth seeing live whenever he performs in town. His live stand-up comedy show garnered five out of five stars.



To learn more about veteran comedian Rob Falcone, check out his official website.