Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Riotron & Big Freedia release ‘Drop a Bomb’ animated music video

Riotron & Big Freedia released their fun animated music video for “Drop a Bomb.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Riotron
Riotron. Photo Courtesy of Angela Goldstein
Riotron. Photo Courtesy of Angela Goldstein

Canadian electro-pop artist Riotron & Big Freedia released their fun animated music video for “Drop a Bomb.”

“Drop A Bomb” was written and composed by Jeff Fettes and Big Freedia.

The music video, directed and produced by Alex Salyer, may be seen below. It encompasses science fiction, sex, action, and animations by Brent Jones and Alex Salyer (with an Adult Swim vibe to it).

The song “Drop a Bomb” is addicting and a great deal of fun. This future club banger garners two thumbs up.

This past June, as Digital Journal previously reported, Riotron joined forces with Paul Oakenfold for the “Life Is What We’re Living” remix.

To learn more about Riotron, visit his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Artist, big freddia, Canadian, drop a bomb, electro-pop, Riotron
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: The real fallout from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search – Increasing political violence

The political consequences of the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago was predictable, and shows the polarization of America.

7 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Productivity monitoring – If you can’t manage a bowl of cornflakes, this will prove it.

Lose these systems and do your own job which just happens to be managing people. You’ll find it works.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

As the climate crisis deepens, forests from the Arctic to the Amazon are changing

As climate change decimates forests in places like Europe and North America, white spruces are showing up where trees haven't grown for a thousand years.

3 hours ago

Social Media

Social media risks: 9 in 10 know someone who’s been hacked

Most concerning social media? Facebook takes the lead with 32 percent, followed closely by TikTok (26 percent).

12 hours ago