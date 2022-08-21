Review: Riotron & Big Freedia release ‘Drop a Bomb’ animated music video

Riotron. Photo Courtesy of Angela Goldstein

Canadian electro-pop artist Riotron & Big Freedia released their fun animated music video for “Drop a Bomb.”

“Drop A Bomb” was written and composed by Jeff Fettes and Big Freedia.

The music video, directed and produced by Alex Salyer, may be seen below. It encompasses science fiction, sex, action, and animations by Brent Jones and Alex Salyer (with an Adult Swim vibe to it).

The song “Drop a Bomb” is addicting and a great deal of fun. This future club banger garners two thumbs up.

This past June, as Digital Journal previously reported, Riotron joined forces with Paul Oakenfold for the “Life Is What We’re Living” remix.

To learn more about Riotron, visit his official website, and follow him on Instagram.