Review: Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke star in Great American Family holiday movie sequel

Mitchell Bourke and Rhiannon Fish. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actors Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke star in the new Great American Family holiday movie sequel “A Christmas Castle Proposal.”

This film is the sequel to “A Prince in Paradise.” In this new rom-com, Olivia (Rhiannon Fish) and Prince Alexander (Mitchell Bourke) travel together to his family’s majestic palace in Torovia to spend Christmas with their two families.

Despite busy schedules that push the couple in different directions, the couple seems poised to come together for a magical and unforgettable Christmas, until clashing cultures within the families lead to comedic mishaps.

It lives up to its tagline in that “love has no limits” and that “life knows no bounds.” It also reassures the beliefs that opposites can attract, especially if they come from different worlds.

The Verdict

Overall, this new Great American Family sequel is uplifting, heartwarming, and thoroughly entertaining. It is beautifully written, sentimental, witty, and well-acted by the two leads Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke as they take viewers on a whimsical journey to Torovia.

“A Christmas Castle Proposal” is worth checking out, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.