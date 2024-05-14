Review: Reeve Carney performs The Beatles classics at The Green Room 42

Reeve Carney performing live at The Green Room 42. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

On Monday, May 13, Broadway performer Reeve Carney performed The Beatles classics at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

This evening, he played two sets (an earlier show and a later show), which featured completely different setlists (15 songs each). Ironically enough, this concert coincided with the 54th anniversary of the “Let It Be” album.

Carney opened his set with “Oh Darling,” where he was instantly able to lure his listeners in.

It was followed by “Your Mother Should Know” and “I Am the Walrus,” where he played the piano on the latter two tunes.

His rendition of “Girl” was smooth as he accompanied himself on electric guitar.

Reeve Carney performing live at The Green Room 42. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

A neat moment was when he paid tribute to his jazz band teacher who was in the audience tonight (who had taken a red eye to see him perform), and that instructor also happened to be his music theory teacher as well. Carney thanked him for instilling a love for music and music theory in him.

Carney subsequently shared that his favorite music just “happens to be vintage.”

“With a Little Help from My Friends” was the highlight song from the first half of his set. After a sip of water, he continued with “Mother Nature’s Son” and “Magical Mystery Tour,” prior to taking his fans on a trip down memory lane with “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

Carney proclaimed “Yesterday” as one of the greatest songs ever written, and rightfully so. His take on “Yesterday” was remarkable and the control that he maintained over his voice throughout this song was impressive.

“Tomorrow Never Knows” was stirring, and his version of “Eleanor Rigby” was expressive, where he showcased his rich, velvet voice. Equally noteworthy was “Across the Universe.”

After “Happiness is a Warm Gun,” he closed his set with the George Harrison-penned “Something,” whom he described as “the quiet Beatle” and with the fan-favorite “Hey Jude” in a piano-laden fashion, where everybody sang along with him, and he left his fans wanting to hear more.

“I love Reeve Carney’s show at The Green Room 42,” exclaimed Chrissy Antosca, fan and attendee. “I felt like I was at a Beatles concert, an experience I missed out during Beatlemania in the ’60s.”

The Verdict

Overall, Reeve Carney’s Beatles tribute show at The Green Room 42 was pleasant, uplifting, and nostalgic. He did all of these timeless songs justice. It is highly recommended that one sees Carney perform live when he is in town. He never disappoints. His Beatles set garnered an A rating.

To learn more about Reeve Carney, follow him on Instagram.